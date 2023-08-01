It's a nice start to the morning as we're seeing lots of sunshine. We'll end up being partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few sprinkles. They'll be nothing to worry about if you notice any. High temperatures today will only reach for the low 70s. Mostly clear tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s. We'll be partly cloudy on Wednesday. High temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s. Looking ahead, we'll become mostly cloudy Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move in Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 70s Friday and upper 70s Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs