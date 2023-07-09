Mostly mostly cloudy and a little warmer today. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s with a light breeze out of the southeast. We'll then be mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms move in Monday. The chances increase Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday's high will be in the mid 70s. We'll then be partly cloudy with a smaller chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. High temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s. We'll hold onto that small chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday with highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs