Partly cloudy today. An isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Most of us will stay dry with a light west breeze and high temperatures in the low 80s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms around tonight. Otherwise, areas of dense fog will redevelop with a light south breeze and lows in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, any fog will be slow to lift Sunday morning. Turning partly cloudy with widely scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The coverage on these will not be large. With any amount of sunshine, high temperatures will quickly lift into the low 80s. More organized rainfall arrives Monday and lingers through Wednesday. Some of the rain could be locally heavy with cooler highs in the 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs