We'll be partly cloudy today. We'll have a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Heat Index values could reach the low 90s. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible again early tonight. Once that tapers off, we'll be mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog and lows in the low 60s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms exist on Saturday. It will be a little cooler, but still humid with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms stick around Sunday through Tuesday. The best opportunities at this point will be Monday night into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Sunday, mid 70s Monday, and upper 70s Tuesday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs