Heat Advisories are posted today as feels like temperatures could reach the mid 90s or higher at times. Those will expire at around 6 PM. Otherwise, we'll be partly cloudy and hot today. A slight chance for pop-up thunderstorms does exist. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s. Mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday. The better opportunities will be further north with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Chances will decrease to a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday. High temperatures will fall into the upper 70s. We'll be mostly cloudy with chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday with highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs