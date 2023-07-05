Hopefully you had a wonderful 4th of July holiday! As many return to work today, Mother Nature will provide her own fireworks. Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. It will be humid with highs reaching for the mid 80s. We'll be mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Mugg conditions expected. Low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s. We'll see lots of sunshine on Thursday. High temperatures will make it into the upper 80s. Looking ahead, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Friday and last through Sunday. The chances are rather low. Saturday will be our best opportunity for precipitation. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Friday, low 80s Saturday, and upper 70s Sunday. All days will be rather humid as dew points stick around in the low to mid 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs