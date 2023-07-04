Happy 4th of July! We'll see showers and thunderstorms today with lots of dry hours as well. High temperatures will be near average and in the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the region overnight tonight. There will be areas of dense fog as well. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Showers and thunderstorms continue into Wednesday with a light northwest breeze. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Looking ahead, we finally clear up by Thursday. We'll see lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. This is your day to enjoy the outdoors! We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s on Friday. Rain showers and thunderstorms return on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski