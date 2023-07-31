Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Expect development to occur by late morning and last through the afternoon hours. No severe weather is expected, but heavy downpours could occur. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early tonight. We'll then become partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy Friday with highs in the low 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry Wednesday and Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms move back in Friday with highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs