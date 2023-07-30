Mostly sunny and awesome today. The air quality is good and the humidity is low. You might notice the northwest breeze as high temperatures meander into the upper 70s. Partly cloudy and comfortable tonight. Open the windows with a light west breeze and lows in the upper 50s. Increasing clouds tomorrow morning will eventually lead to a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, look for a light west breeze with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. Looking ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night. Primarily before midnight. Turning mostly clear late with areas of dense fog and lows in the mid 50s. Sunshine returns Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller