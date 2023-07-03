Rain, heavy at times will be in the region tonight. Around an inch of rainfall is possible. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a light east southeast breeze. Rain showers stick around to start off our work week on Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. It will be mild and wet overnight Monday. We'll be mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers as lows cool off into the mid 60s. Looking ahead, we will continue to stay wet with an active weather pattern in the region. Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the area for our 4th of July on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Showers will once again be in the region with high temperatures in the low 80s on Wednesday. We finally clear up on Thursday. This will be the day to enjoy the outdoors! We'll see a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Rain showers return on Friday with high temperatures in the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski