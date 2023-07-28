Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm today. It will be warm and humid with highs reaching for the upper 80s. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms again tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Looking ahead, we're dry Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures reach for the mid 70s Monday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. We're dry again Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs