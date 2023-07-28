Weather Alert

...Locally Dense Fog This Morning... Areas of dense fog have spread across the North Woods as well as portions of the Downeast region. Patchy fog continues to build in river valleys across the rest of the forecast area. Visibilities may fall to one half mile or less in patches of fog through the early morning hours. Motorists should remain alert for rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down, maintain a safe distance between other vehicles and allow extra time to reach your destination. Fog is expected to begin to lift after sunrise and fully dissipate by mid morning.