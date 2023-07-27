Mostly cloudy today with afternoon chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may turn strong to severe and produce hail and wind. Heavy downpours are also possible with these storms. High temperatures will make it into the low 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early tonight. Afterward, we'll see decreasing clouds along with areas of dense fog. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. We'll then see lots of sunshine on Friday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 80s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms move in again Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Looking ahead, Sunday and Monday we'll be dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will climb into the middle 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs