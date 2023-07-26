Partly cloudy today with a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday. Some of the storms may get on the stronger side and produce gusty winds and small hail; especially in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the southwest. Looking ahead, we're dry Friday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. We then dry out again Sunday with a lot of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs