Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Some of the storms may get on the stronger side and produce gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 80s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible early tonight. We'll then be mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog and lows in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy with chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Some of those could get on the stronger side and produce gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures will reach for the upper 80s. We're partly cloudy Friday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. More showers and thunderstorms move in Saturday with highs taking a step back into the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs