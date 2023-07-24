Partly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, partly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. We warm into the upper 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday. Both days will feature a mostly cloudy sky and chances for showers and thunderstorms. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs