We'll see lots of sunshine today. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. We'll be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s. Looking ahead, we're dry Monday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the region Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s. There will be a smaller chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. We're dry Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 90s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs