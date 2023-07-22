The fog that developed this morning is now out of here. Conditions will turn mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The southeast breeze will stay with us as high temperatures meander into the upper 70s. Mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. The light southeast breeze will go calm as low temperatures settle in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, a full day of sunshine is on deck Sunday. It's going to be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We remain dry Monday through Wednesday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Devin Biggs