Any fog we're seeing this morning will taper off as the sun rises. We'll then be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. We'll hold onto the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms tonight. Otherwise, we'll be mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog and lows in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s. Looking ahead, we're dry Sunday and Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s. We'll then be partly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will also reach for the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs