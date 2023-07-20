Partly cloudy and dry today. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms Friday. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s. Looking ahead, we'll hold on to chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We're then dry Sunday and Monday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs