It's the Weekend! No surprises here, rain showers are back today. We'll be mostly cloudy with rain showers in the region. High temperatures will be hovering near 70°. Rain, heavy at times tonight. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s with a light southeast breeze. Looking ahead, rain showers stick around to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the area for our 4th of July on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Showers will once again be in the region with high temperatures in the low 80s on Wednesday. We finally clear up on Thursday. We'll see a mostly sunny sky with high temperatures in the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Konrad Supinski