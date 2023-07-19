Partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Mostly clear tonight. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Partly cloudy on Thursday. High temperatures will reach for the mid 80s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms return Friday through Saturday. Friday's high will be in the mid 70s. We'll then warm into the low 80s on Saturday. We then dry out Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs