Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms today. Poor air quality will be expected courtesy of wildfire smoke originating from northwestern Canada. High temperatures today will reach for the low 80s. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the south. We'll have a chance for showers and thunderstorms tonight. Areas of dense fog will be expected with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will exist on Wednesday. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Looking ahead, we're dry Thursday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs