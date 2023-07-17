Any precipitation and fog this morning will be tapering off quickly. The sky will then become partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures today will reach for the mid 80s. Partly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 60s. Mostly cloudy with chances for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. High temperatures will make it into the low 80s. Looking ahead, we'll be partly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Highs will make it into the low 80s. We'll be partly cloudy Thursday with highs in the low 80s. We cool off into the upper 70s Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs