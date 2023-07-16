Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Far Northern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Far Northern Maine, Northeast Aroostook and Northwest Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In North Woods Maine, Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of torrential rainfall are expected. Saturated soils from recent rainfall will support rapid runoff and lead to flash flooding. Considerable impacts are possible where storms and bands of heavy rain move over the same area. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING... Thunderstorms containing cloud to ground lightning will impact Bangor International Airport from 930 am until 1030 am.