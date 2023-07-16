Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms today. You'll notice the south wind occasionally gust near 25MPH as air temperatures get stuck in the mid 70s. Widespread showers and thunderstorms tonight. Locally heavy rainfall. A Flood Watch is in effect through Monday morning. Generally, this looks like a 1-2 inch rainfall with locally higher amounts. The south wind will continue to gust near 20MPH with muggy lows in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. The coverage on these is somewhere around 40%. Warmer with highs in the low 80s. Looking ahead, another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday with humid highs back in the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller