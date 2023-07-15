Scattered showers and thunderstorms out there today. It won't be an all-day rain but you'll likely get chased indoors from time to time. otherwise, mostly cloudy with highs near 80°. A break in the rain is anticipated tonight. It will be short lived. Areas of dense fog are likely to develop with humid lows in the upper 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. Locally heavy rainfall. You'll notice the south breeze with highs in the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms tomorrow night. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to flooding. Windy with areas of dense fog and lows in the upper 60s. Looking ahead, rain Monday morning will decrease in coverage and intensity during the afternoon. breezy and warmer with highs back ion the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller