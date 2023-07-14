We'll be partly cloudy today with a few chances for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will make it into the low 80s. Better opportunities for scattered showers and thunderstorms move in tonight. Areas of dense fog will be expected with lows in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible on Saturday. High temperatures will reach for the low 80s. Looking ahead, chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 70s. A few of you could touch the lower 80s. We'll hold onto the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms again on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs