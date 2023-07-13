Mostly cloudy today with sunshine peaking out at times. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm will exist with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly cloudy with areas of dense fog tonight. A slight chance for a rain shower will exist with lows in the low 60s. Partly cloudy Friday with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s to lower 80s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms continue Saturday through Monday. High temperatures for those days will make it into the upper 70s to lower 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs