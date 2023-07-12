Partly cloudy, hot and humid today with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. A few thunderstorms could contain gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Look for highs in the upper 80s with feel-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible early tonight. We'll then turn partly cloudy with areas of dense fog and lows in the low 60s. We'll be mostly cloudy and dry on Thursday and Thursday night with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s. Expect areas of dense fog Thursday night. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Friday, then upper 70s Saturday and Sunday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs