Mostly cloudy today with a chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Sunshine will also peak out during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s. We'll be mostly clear with areas of dense fog tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 60s. We'll be partly cloudy with a few afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday. A few of those may get on the stronger side and produce gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures will reach for the upper 80s to possibly lower 90s. Looking ahead, we're dry Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 80s. Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. A few of you could touch the lower 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs