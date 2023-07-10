Mostly cloudy with showers moving in today. There will be some dry hours also with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and thunderstorms kick up tonight. Heavy downpours will be possible with some storms. Areas of dense fog is also expected. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms exist Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday's high will be in the mid 70s. We'll warm up into the upper 80s on Wednesday. We'll then be mostly cloudy on Thursday with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will warm into the low 80s. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs