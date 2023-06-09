Areas of dense fog are developing along the coast this morning. That will taper off by roughly 9 AM. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today as our area of low pressure continues to sit and spin. High temperatures will make it into the low 60s. Scattered showers will continue tonight. Areas of dense fog could develop with lows in the upper 40s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Looking ahead, we're dry Sunday and Monday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s both days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs