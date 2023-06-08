Rain continues today as an area of low pressure continues to sit and spin. High temperatures will only make it into the low 60s. Showers continue tonight. Areas of dense fog could develop with lows in the upper 40s. Scattered showers are possible on Friday. High temperatures will again reach for the low 60s. Looking ahead, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Friday with highs in the low mid 60s. We finally dry out Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. We warm up even more into the upper 70s on Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs