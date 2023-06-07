We continue to remain stuck in a repetitive pattern of scattered showers. I'm sure many of us have probably forgotten what the sun looks like. If there's any good news, this low pressure system is keeping the wildfire smoke away from us and keeping the air quality good. Areas southwest of the state aren't as lucky. Many areas are ranging from code orange to even code purple air quality. The purple indicates very unhealthy air. Meanwhile for us, scattered showers are expected today with highs in the mid 50s. We'll continue to see a few showers tonight, but the coverage will back off. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s. Scattered showers continue on Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Looking ahead, showers continue on Friday with highs in the low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. We finally dry out Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs