A repetitive forecast will be common across the region for most of the week. Another round of rain will move in today. Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Some dry hours could also mix in. High temperatures will make it into the upper 50s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the north. Scattered showers are possible tonight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northwest. Rain continues on Wednesday. Some dry hours could also mix in. High temperatures will reach for the upper 50s. Looking ahead, chances for rain showers continue Thursday and Friday as highs reach for the low 60s. We'll warm into the upper 60s on Saturday as chances for showers and thunderstorms move in. This system will finally clear out of the here Saturday night. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs