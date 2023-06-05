A dreary week is in store as an area of low pressure continues to sit and spin. We'll have scattered showers today as highs reach for the mid 50s. The worst will be during the morning. We'll have some dry hours during the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the north. Scattered showers continue tonight. Again, dry hours are also expected with lows in the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the north. Scattered showers continue on Tuesday. The coverage will increase to where most of the day will be wet. High temperatures will reach for the mid 50s. Looking ahead, rain chances continue Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures will gradually climb. We'll make it into the upper 50s Wednesday. Temperatures will then climb into the low 60s Thursday and Friday. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs