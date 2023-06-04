It's the Weekend! Today will be similar to yesterday with rain likely and highs near 52°. Rain showers will continue during the overnight hours as well with the low near 44°. Looking ahead, rain will likely continue throughout most of the day Monday with the high reaching the mid 50s. More rain is expected throughout Tuesday with the high reaching 59° and some breezy winds from the north northwest. Wednesday will be almost identical with more rain likely throughout the day and the high reaching 59°. Rain chances will continue into Thursday with the high near 61°. Stay dry and enjoy the weekend. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Chase Roepenack