We'll have a few showers this morning. The clouds will break up this afternoon to reveal sunshine. High temperatures will reach for the upper 70s. A few could touch the low 80s. Clouds and fog move back in tonight. A few showers could also occur. Lows will fall into the low 60s. We'll be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance for a few showers again. Highs will reach for the mid 70s. Looking ahead, better opportunities for rain start Sunday and really get going Monday into Tuesday. We'll thunderstorms to the picture Monday and Tuesday also. High temperatures Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday's high will reach for the upper 70s. A few could touch the low 80s again. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs