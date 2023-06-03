It's the Weekend! After the cold front passes, temperatures today will be cooler with the high in the mid 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds from the northeast. Tonight more clouds will fill in with the low reaching 42°. Looking ahead, Sunday will be similar to today with cloudy skies and highs near 58°. There is a slight rain chance during the overnight hours as well. The chance for rain will continue throughout most of the day Monday with the high reaching the mid 60s. More rain is expected throughout Tuesday with the high reaching 61° and some breezy winds from the north. Wednesday will be almost identical with more chances for rain throughout the day and the high reaching 61°. MAKE it a GREAT Weekend! Chase Roepenack