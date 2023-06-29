Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again today as a slow moving area of low pressure continues to pass through. Any fog this morning will taper off. We'll see highs in the mid 70s. Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms tonight. Areas of dense fog will also develop with lows in the low 60s. We'll be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers on Friday. Any fog that is around will taper off. Highs will warm into the upper 70s. Looking ahead, chances for rain showers will continue Saturday through at least Monday. Temperatures during those days will be in the low to mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs