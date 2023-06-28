Showers and thunderstorms will move in again today after a drier start. Areas of dense fog will be possible during the morning hours with highs in the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 15 mph out of the south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Dry hours will also be expected. Expect areas of dense fog with lows in the low 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms exist on Thursday. Expect some dry hours with highs in the low 70s. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms exist on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. We'll then have chances for showers Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs