Repeat chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the week. For today, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be expected. Areas of dense fog will be expected early. High temperatures today will make it into the low 70s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the southeast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue tonight. We'll have some dry hours also. Areas of dense fog could once again develop with lows in the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue on Wednesday. Areas of dense fog will also be possible. Highs will only reach for the upper 60s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the south. Looking ahead, chances for showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday through Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Chances will decrease once we approach Saturday. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Devin Biggs