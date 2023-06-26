A rather repetitive pattern will be setting up shop this week with a stationary front parked nearby and another area of low pressure approaching later this week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Dry hours will be expected too. Areas of dense fog may also develop. High temperatures will reach for the mid 60s. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Areas of dense fog may develop again with lows in the low 60s. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms again on Tuesday. Areas of dense fog could develop again with highs in the upper 60s. Looking ahead, more scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Friday. Areas of dense fog will be possible with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Week! Devin Biggs