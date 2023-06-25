Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms will continue tonight with mild lows in the low 60s. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the area tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms will diminish but showers will continue into tomorrow night with areas of dense fog after 2 AM. Lows will be in the low 60s. Looking ahead, we'll be mostly cloudy with rain showers in the area Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 70s. Rain showers will continue through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday with highs hovering near 70°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Chase Roepenack