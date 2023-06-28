The scattered rain showers out there now aren't going to end anytime soon. Any dry hours will quickly fill back in with rain into the holiday weekend. Cloudy with scattered rain showers and areas of dense fog tonight. The locally dense fog could become thick enough to prompt an advisory as low temperatures settle in the low 60s. Any fog will be slow to lift tomorrow morning. Otherwise, cloudy with scattered rain showers and drizzle. You might notice the south breeze with highs back in the low to mid 70s. More of the same tomorrow night. Cloudy with areas of dense fog and rain showers. Long breaks in the rain are expects with lows in the low 60s. Looking ahead, mostly cloudy and noticeably warmer Friday. There's a good chance for afternoon rain showers with highs in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Geoff Weller