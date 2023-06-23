Mostly sunny and warm outside today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a light southwest breeze gusting near 20 mph. We'll have increasing clouds overnight tonight with areas of dense fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Rain showers return tomorrow with cooler highs in the mid 70s. The south wind will be gusting near 25 mph. Rain showers continue overnight Saturday with mild lows in the mid 60s. Looking ahead, we'll be cool and wet this week. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be in the area on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. We'll be mostly cloudy with rain showers in the area to start off our work week on Monday. Highs will be below average and in the upper 60s. Rain showers will continue through Tuesday with highs hovering near 70°. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski