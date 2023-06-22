Mostly sunny and warm today. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. It will be breezy with a south southwest wind gusting near 20 mph. Mostly clear and breezy tonight. Lows will be hovering near 50°. Areas of dense fog will develop overnight, so slow down driving. Partly cloudy and warm once again tomorrow. Highs will be hovering near 80°. Mostly cloudy and mild Friday night. Lows will be well above average and hovering in the low to mid 60s. Looking ahead, chances for showers arrive on Saturday. High temperatures will be near average and in the mid 70s. Chances for thunderstorms will be in the region on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain showers continue into Monday with even cooler high temperatures in the low 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski