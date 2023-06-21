Mostly sunny and warm today. High temperatures will be near average and in the mid to upper 70s with a light northwest breeze. Mostly clear with areas of dense fog possible tonight. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s. Mostly sunny and even warmer tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We'll be partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s Thursday night. Looking ahead, we'll be dry and warm on Friday. We'll be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives on Saturday, otherwise we'll be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Chances for thunderstorms linger in the region on Sunday with high temperatures near average and in the mid 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski