We'll be mostly cloudy with light scattered rain showers possible today. High temperatures will be hovering near 70°. Drizzle is possible overnight tonight, otherwise we'll be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will cool off into the low 50s with a light southeast breeze. We finally clear up by tomorrow. We'll be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead, we're finally warm and sunny the next couple of days. We'll see lots of sunshine on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny on Friday with high temperatures in the low 80s once again. Partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms moving into the area on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger in the region on Sunday as highs stay in the upper 70s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski