A cold front tracking in from the north will give us chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Dew points in the low 60s will make it feel humid. Winds could gust up to 20 mph out of the north. A few showers are possible early tonight. We'll then become mostly cloudy overnight as lows fall into the upper 40s. Winds could gust up to 25 mph out of the northeast. Partly cloudy and cooler on Saturday. High temperatures will only make it into the low 60s. Winds could gust up to 30 mph out of the northeast. Looking ahead, we stay dry and cool on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the low 60s. Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. MAKE it a GREAT Friday and Weekend! Devin Biggs