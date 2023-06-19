We'll be mostly cloudy with a light north breeze today. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Chances for scattered rain showers return overnight tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Below average temperatures are in store for us on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain showers will be in the area with a light northwest breeze. Partly cloudy and calm Tuesday night. Looking ahead, we'll be even warmer on Wednesday with less cloud cover. We'll be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Beach weather is returning by Thursday. We'll be sunny and hot with highs in the mid 80s. Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s on Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the region on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. MAKE it a GREAT Day! Konrad Supinski